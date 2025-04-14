US President Donald Trump has once again distanced himself from the war between Russia and Ukraine, insisting that the conflict is not of his making and placing the blame on his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Writing on Truth Social on Monday (April 14), Trump said, “The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP.”

He added that if the 2020 election hadn’t been "rigged", the war could have been avoided altogether. “If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened,” he wrote. “President Zelensky and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin... Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!” Trump wrote.

Trump plays down deadly attack on Sumy

Trump's comments came just a day after a deadly missile strike hit the Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing 34 people, including two children, and injuring over 100 more. The attack, which struck as many were heading to church for Palm Sunday, has been described as the worst attack on civilians this year.

Speaking to reporters, Trump suggested the strike was likely a mistake, saying, “I think it was terrible, and I was told they made a mistake, but I think it’s a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing.”

He continued to argue that the war would not have occurred under his leadership, adding, “This war would never have started if I were president. That war is a shame.”

Zelensky urges Trump to visit Ukraine: ‘ Come see it for yourself’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Trump to visit Ukraine and witness the destruction caused by Russia’s invasion.

Speaking on CBS’s 60 Minutes, Zelensky said, “Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead.”

He also pushed back against claims by US Vice President JD Vance that Ukraine staged “propaganda tours” for international visitors. “We will not prepare anything. It will not be theatre. You can go exactly where you want, in any city which [has] been under attacks,” Zelensky insisted.