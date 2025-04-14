EU foreign ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (April 14), with Ukraine topping the agenda, following a deadly Russian strike on the city of Sumy that left at least 34 people dead and more than 100 injured.

The attack, which took place on Palm Sunday, has drawn strong condemnation from European leaders, many of whom see it as a direct response to recent peace efforts. Russia has so far dismissed the proposed ceasefire, and EU leaders say this only proves why Ukraine must be fully supported.

“It reminds us why we must keep maximum pressure on Russia,” said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, warning against letting up as President Vladimir Putin continues to reject diplomatic overtures.

Poland’s foreign minister Radosław Sikorski called the strike a “heinous” act, describing it as “Russia’s mocking answer” to President Trump’s attempts at brokering peace. “I hope the US administration realises that the leader of Russia is mocking their goodwill,” Sikorski added.

'The Russian version of a ceasefire'

The airstrike on Sumy has rattled Europe, coming at a time when talks of peace are still on the table. German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz accused Moscow of “serious war crimes” and “perfidy” in how the attack was carried out.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia’s actions show a “blatant disregard for human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump.” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was even more scathing, saying the bombing was “the Russian version of a ceasefire.”

Despite widespread outrage in Europe, US President Donald Trump offered a much more subdued response.

Trump: 'This is not my war'

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump described the Sumy attack as “terrible,” but suggested it may have been unintentional. “I was told they made a mistake,” he said. “But I think it’s a horrible thing. I think the whole war’s a horrible thing,” he added.

Pressed to clarify if he believed the bombing was accidental, Trump said, “They made a mistake, I believe it was, look, you gotta ask them.” He then shifted blame, insisting, “This is Biden’s war. This is not my war.”

Trump repeated his longstanding claim that the war would not have happened under his presidency. “That war would have never taken place. But remember this: This is Biden’s war,” he said during a brief outburst that notably avoided mentioning either Putin or Russia by name.

Zelensky urges Trump to see the devastation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with CBS, warned that “Russian narratives are prevailing in the US,” and appeared to criticise US Vice President JD Vance for seemingly defending Moscow during a recent clash in the Oval Office.

Zelensky also made a direct appeal to Trump, asking him to witness the destruction before making any further decisions on peace talks. “Before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead,” he pleaded.

