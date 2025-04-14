US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Apr 13), condemned the Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which killed at least 34 people, stating that the attack was "a horrible thing."

"I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it's a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One while headed back to Washington.

On being asked as to what he meant by a "mistake," Trump said that "they made a mistake... you're gonna ask them" -- without sharing details about who or what he meant.

Earlier on Sunday, the American leader's National Security Council (NSC) called the Russian strike "a clear and stark reminder of why President Donald Trump's efforts to try and end this terrible war come at a crucial time."

While neither Trump nor the White House directly named Moscow as the perpetrator of the attack, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier expressed condolences to the victims of what he described as a "horrifying Russian missile attack on Sumy".

‘Only b**tards can do this’: Zelensky calls for ‘strong response’ on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a “strong response” from Europe and the US following the Russian strike that killed at least 34 people in Sumy.

“Talking has never stopped ballistic missiles and bombs,” Zelensky said.

“Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life – residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street… And that’s on the day when people go to church – Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem,” he wrote on X.

“Only b**tards can do this,” the Ukrainian leader added.

He further demanded a strong response from the United States and Europe.

"The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out," he said in a post on X.

"Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and helps us defend life," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)