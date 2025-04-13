Russia, on Sunday (Apr 13), fired a ballistic missile targeting Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy, which killed at least 31 people and injured 84 others, said Kyiv.

Advertisment

The deadly attack came just two days after US envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, and despite US President Donald Trump urging Moscow to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the "horrific" Russian strike "hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life – residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street," on a Palm Sunday, the day when he said people go to church.

He further expressed condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives and said that a rescue operation was underway.

Advertisment

"According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this – taking the lives of ordinary people. My condolences to the families and loved ones. A rescue operation is underway. All necessary services are working at the scene," he said in a post on X.

Жахливий удар російської балістики по Сумах. Ворожі ракети вдарили по звичайній міській вулиці, по звичайному життю: будинки, освітні заклади, машини на вулиці… І це в день, коли люди йдуть до церков: Вербна неділя, свято Входу Господнього в Єрусалим.



За попередніми даними,… pic.twitter.com/bhevMqTygP — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2025

Advertisment

'31 killed'

"Russia hit the city centre with ballistic missiles. Right when there were many people on the street," Ukraine's state emergency service said.

"People were injured right in the middle of the street, in cars, public transport, and in houses," emergency services said as rescue operations were ongoing.

"As of 13:40 (1040GMT), 31 people were killed, including 2 children," the service said on social media, adding that "84 people were injured, including 10 children."

Zelensky demands strong response from US, Europe

Zelensky further demanded a strong response from the United States and Europe.

"The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out," he said in a post on X.

"Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and helps us defend life," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)