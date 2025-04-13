A 17-year-old boy from Wisconsin has been accused of murdering his parents as part of a plan to assassinate US President Donald Trump and overthrow the government, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Federal authorities say the teenager, Nikita Casap, outlined his intentions in text messages and written notes discovered by investigators. A federal affidavit claims Casap saw the killing of his parents as a way to gain the “financial means and autonomy” to carry out his plan.

He now faces nine felony charges in Waukesha County, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse. On the federal level, three additional charges are being pursued, including attempted presidential assassination, conspiracy, and the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Parents shot dead in their home

The bodies of Casap’s mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, were found at their home, both killed by gunshots. Investigators believe the murders happened on 11 February.

Casap was initially arrested in Kansas by the WaKeeney Police Department for allegedly stealing his stepfather’s SUV and carrying a firearm.

When authorities searched his phone, they reportedly found extremist content, including material connected to the “Order of Nine Angles,” a group described in court papers as promoting neo-Nazi and racially motivated ideologies.

Court documents say agents discovered communications and photos referencing a self-written manifesto. It contained instructions on how to make bombs, conduct terrorist attacks, and carry out an assassination.

A three-page document called for the murder of Donald Trump to spark a political revolution and “save the white race.” One section read, “As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s pretty obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos.”

Investigators also found Nazi imagery in the document, including the phrase, “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.”

Drone attack plans and stolen funds

Authorities say Casap had collected information on turning a drone into a weapon. He is believed to have partly funded the purchase of a drone and explosives. Photos of Mayer’s credit and debit cards, along with bank login details, were also found.

An open safe in the stolen SUV held women’s jewellery, electronics, banking documents and around $14,000 in cash.

According to the affidavit, a classmate of Casap told the sheriff’s office in March that Casap had shared plans to kill his parents but had no gun at the time. Later, Casap allegedly said he would make friends with someone who had access to firearms and then steal a weapon.

Casap has not yet entered a plea on any of the charges. He is due back in court for arraignment on 7 May, according to Waukesha County court records.

