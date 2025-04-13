Coachella 2025: Green Day opened their Coachella set by performing “American Idiots” which many think was a dig at Donald Trump and the current US administration. The opening act has now become viral as videos of the same from Coachella is all over the internet.

Advertisment

The song “American Idiots” is an explicitly political track. The song was infact nominated for four 2005 Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, Best Rock Song, and Best Music Video.

For the opening act, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool took the stage.

Green Day debut at Coachella

Advertisment

This was Green Day’s first Coachella performance.

Before the show, the band told Rolling Stone that festival-goers should “bring your rage, your hope, and your loudest voice” to their set, as that would set the right vibe. Green Day altered the lyrics of the songs to make various political statements. They changed the lyrics to “I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

This was not the first time they altered the song. Earlier, in a performance in South Africa, Armstrong had sung, “I'm not a part of the Elon agenda," slamming Elon Musk’s political involvements.

Advertisment

They even made a statement for the current Palestine conflict and sang, “Running away from pain like the kids in Palestine."

All songs are available at Coachella’s YouTube channel. Coachella is hosting a livestream both weekends on YouTube for the 2025 festival.

Green Day also sang songs hits from their albums Dookie and American Idiot, along with new songs like “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and “Bobby Sox” during their setlist.