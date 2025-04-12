A Pennsylvania man who posted online threats under the alias 'Mr Satan' has been charged with threatening to assassinate US President Donald Trump and other government officials, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday (Apr 11).

Trump wannabe assassinator arrested

The man, posting under the alias "Mr Satan," has been identified as 32-year-old Shawn Monper, a resident of Butler Township.

Monper is from Butler, Pennsylvania, the same town where Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally on July 13, when a gunman’s bullet grazed the-then Republican presidential candidate's ear.

Monper was arrested and charged with "making threats to assault and murder" Trump, as well as officials with federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A detention hearing for Monper, aka Mr Satan is scheduled for April 14, reports AFP.

Chilling threats against Trump, Musk and more

The FBI began investigating Monper after receiving an emergency tip about threatening comments and videos posted on YouTube by a user who called himself "Mr Satan". The threats, included one where he explicitly said he was "going to assassinate him (Trump) myself". Officials traced the internet activity to Monper's residence.

According to the DOJ, Monper's online activity included multiple posts advocating violence. On February 17, he wrote: "Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon (Musk), all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way."

He also claimed to have "bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office" and referred to an "American Revolution 2.0."

"Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0," he said.

On March 4, Monper posted a video during Trump's address to Congress, repeating his intent to carry out an assassination, prosecutors said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that the threats were taken seriously: "Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment."

(With inputs from agencies)