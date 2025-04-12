The Kremlin said on Friday that a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump could take place, following a meeting in St. Petersburg between Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior Russian officials.

Advertisment

The talks, which focused on the war in Ukraine, were attended by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund and serves as the president’s representative for foreign investment.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the start of the meeting as “businesslike” and added that a conversation between Putin and Trump is “theoretically possible” following the discussions.

Also read: 'No more changing of clocks': Trump wants to 'lock in' Daylight Saving Time: Did you know it was a WWI invention?

Advertisment

Trump: " A senseless war that should never have happene d"

The comments came just hours after Trump repeated his criticism of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, calling it “senseless” and insisting it would never have started under his leadership.

“Russia has to get moving. Too many people were DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war - A war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were President!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday (11 April).

Advertisment

Also read: 'Too many people DYING': Trump pushes Russia for ceasefire, asks Kremlin to 'get going' as thousands die in 'senseless war'

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed that peace talks with Russia were ongoing and stressed the urgent need to end the violence.

“We are talking to Russia, we would like them to stop. I don't like them bombing on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed,” he said when asked about the progress of a possible peace deal.

Third Russian visit for Trump envoy

This was Witkoff’s third trip to Russia, following his last visit on 13 March in Moscow, where he met with high-ranking Russian officials and was received by President Putin.

Also read: Donald Trump's tariff crusade isn't new: Meet his idol who did it first and regretted it

Although Friday’s meeting centred on Ukraine, recent talks between US and Russian officials in Istanbul were limited to embassy matters and did not include the conflict.

Trump continues to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine, though his efforts have not yet led to concrete results. A 30-day ceasefire agreement between Washington and Kyiv was reached in March, but Moscow has so far refused full cooperation. Russia has also failed to respect the terms of a limited energy truce agreed after the initial deal.

Watch: Putin says Russia naval strategic nuclear forces are fully equipped with modern weapons

(With inputs from agencies)