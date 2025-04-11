“Tariff,” Donald Trump has said many times, “is the most beautiful word in the dictionary.” On April 02, the day marked as 'Liberation Day' in the US president's calendar, he shook the world economy by announcing his ambitious 'reciprocal tariffs'.

Today, Donald Trump's name has become synonymous with the word tariff. But he is not the one who invented this strategy, long before him, another Republican president made tariffs central to his politics.

His name? William McKinley, a Republican from Ohio, served as President from March 1897 until his assassination in September 1901. Trump has called McKinley his inspiration.

In fact, when Trump returned to office in January, one of his first moves was to bring back the name “Mt. McKinley” for North America’s highest peak.

So who was William McKinley, and how has he influenced Trump’s approach to trade?

Back in his early political days, McKinley strongly supported protectionism. He believed high tariffs were key to helping the American economy grow after the Civil War. In 1890, while leading the House Ways and Means Committee, McKinley pushed for a tariff bill that raised import taxes to nearly 50%. “This bill is an American bill. It is made for the American people and American interests,” he said.

At that time, Congress was in charge of trade decisions. Presidents didn’t have the power to negotiate trade deals until the 1930s. When Republicans won the White House and both chambers of Congress in 1888, McKinley finally had the chance to act. He drafted a bill that raised or kept high import taxes on goods like wool, cotton, pottery, metal, and steel.

Democrats opposed the move, saying it would raise costs for average Americans and lead to retaliation from other countries. The McKinley Tariff Act became law on October 1, 1890, and was signed by President Benjamin Harrison.

But there was a political price. McKinley lost his seat in the following election, and many Republicans were voted out. At the time, many blamed voter anger over the high tariffs for the losses.

Years later, when McKinley became president, he spoke more about balance and cooperation. In his first speech as president, he talked about “reciprocity,” opening new markets for American exports by giving some benefits to foreign goods in return.

However, a few months later, he backed the Dingley Act, which once again pushed tariffs even higher, at times over 52%. This law did give him some limited power to make trade deals.

In 1898, his team reached an agreement with France, they cut taxes on US goods like pork and building materials, and in return, the US reduced tariffs on French products such as wine and artwork.

By his second term, McKinley’s views were starting to shift. On September 5th, 1901, the day before he was shot, he gave a speech in Buffalo. He said, “Commercial wars are unprofitable. A policy of goodwill and friendly trade relations will prevent reprisals. Reciprocity treaties are in harmony with the spirit of the times, measures of retaliation are not.”

Trump also says he supports reciprocity. Some in his administration claim his aim is not to keep tariffs high forever. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent once said that Trump’s method is to “escalate to de-escalate.”

But Trump’s recent moves suggest he’s not softening anytime soon.

McKinley eventually changed his thinking about trade. Trump still seems firm in his belief that tariffs are the answer. Whether he will later shift his position, like McKinley did, is still unclear. His idol had second thoughts, time will tell if Trump ever does too.