US President Donald Trump has this time pushed Russia, not Ukraine, to move forward with the ceasefire deal as thousands of people are dying in the "senseless war".

Calling the war "senseless", Trump said that the war should never have happened if he had been president.

"Russia has to get moving. Too many people were DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war - A war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were President!!!," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday (April 11).

Earlier this week, Trump said that the peace talks are underway with Russia and highlighted that the United States would "like them to stop" as the war is killing thousands of people.

"We are talking to Russia, we would like them to stop. I don't like them bombing on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed," Trump said on being asked if the peace deal was expected.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the US for what he called a "weak" reaction to a deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih that claimed the lives of nine children and nine adults.

The attack left 72 people injured, including 12 children.

Zelensky voiced frustration at the US Embassy’s reaction, saying it failed to directly name Russia as the aggressor. “Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people, and such a weak reaction,” he said.

