Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the UK revealed the US-Ukrainian military headquarters in Germany, calling it a "secret weapon" for planning military operations during the war with Russia.

Zaluzhnyi said the headquarters is located in Wiesbaden, Germany, adding that it has become a secret weapon for our partners.

"This headquarters has truly become a secret weapon for our partners and me in planning operations and formulating the requirements for their implementation," Zaluzhnyi said in a post on Facebook on April 8.

He further said that in the beginning, the coordination centre took shape in April 2002 at the US European Command in Stuttgart, Germany, before moving to Wiesbaden.

Zaluzhnyi highlighted that the headquarters allowed Ukrainian and NATO planners to assess operational needs in real-time and shape logistics accordingly.

Despite backing Russia in several terms, the US-Ukrainian joint operational headquarters came in picture to asses the need for weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

"Over time, we realized that we needed a joint operational headquarters with our partners to assess the needs for weapons and equipment based on the planning of operations," he wrote.

He stressed that the need became critical in the summer of 2022 when Western partners questioned the utility of some weapons Ukraine was requesting.

What does the HQ help with?

The HQ is also supported by the UK and enables the planning of operations, coordination of logistics, and NATO-standard formulation of requirements.

It also helped conduct war games, forecast battlefield needs, and relay supply demands directly to Washington and European capitals, Zaluzhnyi said.

“The headquarters is where operations were planned, war simulations were held, and the Ukrainian armed forces’ needs were evaluated in order to send the relevant information to Washington and European capitals.”

However, US President Donald Trump has begun to limit some aspects of American cooperation with Ukraine, including in Wiesbaden, as he seeks to de-escalate the war.

