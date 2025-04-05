Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered a formal investigation into the leak of a recent US proposal concerning profits from Ukraine’s energy and mineral assets, the Financial Times reported. The probe, led by Ukraine’s domestic security service, includes the use of polygraph tests on government staff, according to officials.

The leak comes as tensions grow between Kyiv and the Trump administration over the conditions of a proposed agreement involving critical energy and mineral resources.

Trump accuses Zelensky of stalling on asset deal

US President Donald Trump recently claimed that Zelensky was “trying to back out” of the agreement and warned that he would face “big problems” if he did not sign it soon.

Ukrainian officials told the Financial Times that lie detector tests have been carried out across several ministries. They did not specify how many people were tested or share further details. While the reliability of polygraph tests is disputed, Ukraine regularly uses them in investigations and military screening.

Opposition MP reveals details of US draft proposal

The draft agreement was made public on 26 March by opposition MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who claimed to have obtained a copy. Speaking at a press briefing on 28 March, Zelensky called the leak “strange” and questioned how the information had been passed on. “I wonder who is transmitting this information,” he said.

New US proposal expands on earlier deal with Kyiv

The leaked document outlines a new US proposal that goes beyond a previous framework agreed upon in February. That deal was later dropped following a fallout between Zelensky and Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance, during a meeting at the White House.

Despite the broader terms in the latest proposal, it still offers Ukraine no formal security guarantees, a sticking point for Kyiv.

Trump administration sees investment as deterrent to Russia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has claimed that security guarantees aren’t necessary, suggesting that American investment in Ukraine’s mineral sector alone would discourage future Russian aggression. However, Ukrainian officials have expressed strong disagreement with this view.

Trump’s plan ties into his wider strategy to bring an end to Russia’s invasion and to reclaim what he sees as billions owed by Kyiv for previous US military support.

Kyiv rejects repayment demands, seeks revised deal

Last week, Zelensky pushed back against Trump’s claim that US military aid should be treated as a loan to be paid back through the proposed deal.

The current draft suggests creating a joint supervisory board to oversee revenues from major oil, gas, and mineral projects, a condition that Ukrainian officials fear could weaken the country’s sovereignty and clash with its ambitions to join the EU.

“We cannot accept any arrangement that undermines our EU path,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine prepares response ahead of Washington talks

Speaking from his office on Friday, Zelensky said Ukrainian officials and legal teams are working on a new version of the proposal, which they hope the Trump administration will consider. A Ukrainian delegation is expected to travel to Washington next week for further discussions.

