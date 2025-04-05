Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (April 05) criticised the United States for what he called a "weak" reaction to a deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih that claimed the lives of nine children and nine adults.

The missile, launched from the Taganrog region, hit a residential area near a children's playground in the central Ukrainian city on Friday evening.

In a post on X, Zelensky named each child who lost their life: “Three-year-old Timofey, unfortunately, died today in the hospital. Seven-year-old Radyslav. Arina, who will forever be seven as well. Nine-year-old Herman. Fifteen-year-old Danylo. Fifteen-year-old Mykyta. Fifteen-year-old Alina. Kostiantyn, who will forever be sixteen. Nikita – seventeen.”

The attack left 72 people injured, including 12 children. Local officials have declared three days of mourning.

'Such a weak reaction'

Zelensky voiced frustration at the US Embassy’s reaction, saying it failed to directly name Russia as the aggressor. “Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people, and such a weak reaction,” he said.

“They are even afraid to say the word ‘Russian’ when talking about the missile that killed the children,” he added.

In a separate message, Zelensky confirmed that he had spoken to US President Donald Trump about the need for more air defence systems. “We are counting on our agreements with the President of the United States, who promised to help with the search for additional Patriots,” he said.

Zelensky also condemned the use of drones during rescue efforts, calling it an act of "deep cynicism, meanness, and hatred of people."

The Ukrainian leader was responding to a post by US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, who wrote on X, "Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant." Brink, who was appointed under President Joe Biden, added, “This is why the war must end.”

Zelensky ended his statement by calling on the international community to speak clearly and truthfully: “We must not be afraid to call things by their proper names.”

(With inputs from agencies)