Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that two Chinese nationals have been captured by Ukrainian forces while fighting for Russia in eastern Ukraine.

Writing in a social media post on Tuesday, Zelensky wrote, “Our military captured two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army. This happened on the territory of Ukraine, in the Donetsk region.”

He added that Ukrainian authorities are in possession of the men’s documents, bank cards, and personal information. A video clip of one of the captured Chinese fighters was also shared in the post.

Ukraine demands answers from China

Zelensky said he had instructed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to urgently contact Chinese officials for an explanation. “I have instructed the foreign minister of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to respond to this,” he said.

Kyiv has also called on allies to respond. “A reaction from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who wants peace” is needed, Zelensky added.

More Chinese fighters in Russian ranks?

According to Zelensky, there is evidence that the involvement of Chinese nationals is not limited to the two men captured. "We have information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than just these two. We are currently verifying all the facts—intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on it," he said.

"Russia's involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a response," he added.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian troops encountered a group of six Chinese soldiers near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in the Donetsk region.

At a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever, Zelensky said, “There is a difference: the North Koreans fought against us in the Kursk direction, the Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine.”

Diplomatic fallout between Ukraine and China

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that Ukraine has summoned China's charge d'affaires to voice condemnation and demand an official response.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sybiha wrote, “Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia’s invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China’s declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing’s credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

While China has repeatedly insisted it remains neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and claims not to be arming either side, it remains a close ally of Moscow. The Chinese government has never condemned the invasion, and NATO countries have labelled Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war.

Zelensky has long urged China to use its influence over Moscow to help end the war. So far, however, Beijing has taken no such steps, despite mounting pressure.

(With inputs from agencies)