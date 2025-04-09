Russia has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of Soviet victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

According to news agency Tass, Rudenko said that an invitation has already been sent out to PM Modi and he is expected to arrive in Russia in the next month for the event.

“It’s being worked out, it should be this year. He has an invitation,” Rudenko said.

Russia has also invited leaders of several other allies to take part in this year’s Victory Day parade at the iconic Red Square in Moscow.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a visit to India later this year. The Indian prime minister invited Putin during his trip to Russia last year in July. Putin has already accepted the invitation but the exact date of Putin’s visit has not been announced yet.

PM Modi’s 2024 visit marked his first trip to the country in nearly five years. In 2019, PM Modi attended an economic conclave in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok.

The two leaders maintain regular contact and hold talks over the phone once in every couple of months. Putin and Modi also hold in-person meetings on the sidelines of foreign events.

Victory Day celebrations in Russia

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 to mark the victory of the Soviet Union and allied forces against Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany in the World War II. Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941 under the codename ‘Operation Barbarossa’. The bloody battle ended after Germany surrendered in May 1945.

(With inputs from agencies)