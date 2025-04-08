Russia has a "Super-Weapon" which is said to be the biggest threat to the United States. The Poseidon 2M39 torpedo is reportedly an underwater weapon, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and unleashing tsunami-like destruction on coastal cities. But some even say it is a myth as it has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018. It was one of the six new strategic weapons.

If reports are to be believed, the Poseidon is really like its name - the ancient Greek god of the sea, with the power to cause earthquakes.

In January 2024, TASS reported, citing an unidentified defence source, that Russia has produced the first set of Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedoes that are being developed for deployment on the Belgorod nuclear submarine. But how does it work, and why is it considered a doomsday weapon? Let's find out.

What do we know about Russia's Poseidon?

Poseidon, reportedly in production by Rubin Design Bureau, is also known by its NATO designation Kanyon and previously known by the Russian codename Status-6 (Russian: Статус-6). HI Sutton wrote an article for Forbes in November 2019, where he mentioned Poseidon as "one of the most disruptive weapons currently being developed. It is also one of the least well understood".

The specifications of this weapon remain confidential, but media reports have claimed that this unmanned underwater weapon is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear ammunition with a capacity of up to 2 megatons, which means around "133 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima".

Poseidon apparently can dive to depths of up to 3,280 feet (1 kilometre). It can also travel at astonishing speeds of up to 100 knots (115 mph). It weighs over 90 tons and measures almost 60 feet (over 18 meters) in length. As per reports, it has a diameter of 6.5 feet (2 meters), which could make it the largest torpedo ever developed.

2M39 Poseidon underwater unmanned vehicle - little BUT articlehttps://t.co/LiVrmCq6aa pic.twitter.com/HhhAN6JP3G — MilitaryRussia.Ru (@DnKornev) March 7, 2019

The main objective of Poseidon is to deliver a nuclear munition to the shores of a potential threat in order to damage the infrastructure and guarantee severe damage, including radioactive pollution and tsunamis.

The Pentagon once said that the first known test launch of Poseidon occurred on November 27, 2016, from the B-90 Sarov submarine in the Arctic Ocean. It is reportedly powered by a nuclear reactor, which can give a virtually unlimited range, meaning it could cross the entire Atlantic Ocean and at the same time deliver a particularly powerful warhead to the target. The reported stealth features of Poseidon are also quite impressive as it is a bigger asset than speed.

What happened in 2015?

On 10 November 2015, the Kremlin admitted that Russian television accidentally showed secret plans for a nuclear torpedo system on air.

Two Kremlin-controlled channels, NTV and Channel One, showed a military official looking at a confidential document containing drawings and details of a weapons system called Status-6. But the West believes that it was intentional.

The document, which was clearly visible in the footage, showed that the nuclear torpedoes, to be fired by submarines, would create "zones of extensive radioactive contamination making them unsuitable for military or economic activity for a long period".

(With inputs from agencies)