The massive two-day live-fire military drills staged by China in the first week of April around Taiwan shifted the world's focus from other wars to this major military flashpoint. The military exercises were a "stern warning" to separatist forces on the island, Beijing said, further adding that the focus was on "sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority" as well as "assault on maritime and ground targets". China's military also practised a "blockade of key areas and sea lanes to test the joint operation capabilities of the troops" in the event of war. The strait is crucial for Taiwan, home to around 23 million people. Amid escalating tensions, here's everything you need to know about the Taiwan Strait.

Where is the Taiwan Strait?

The Taiwan Strait is a vital waterway with significant strategic, economic and cultural importance. It is a 180-kilometre-wide strait that separates the island of Taiwan from mainland China. To be precise, the strait separates the eastern Chinese province of Fujian from the main island of Taiwan.

The two major landmasses are separated by just 130 kilometres (about 80 miles) of windswept water at the narrowest point of the Strait. Some of the Taiwanese islands, including Kinmen and Matsu, are located just a few kilometres from the Chinese coastline.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since Mao Zedong's communist army won a civil war and sent the opposition nationalist forces fleeing across the strait in 1949. But ever since, China has maintained that it views the self-ruled island as part of its territory and even claims that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories.

Why is the Taiwan Strait important?

The Taiwan Strait is strategically important because of its military significance, global shipping lane, trade, fishing industry, and more. The Taiwan Strait is a critical location for military operations, with both Taiwan and China maintaining a significant military presence in the area.

It is a major shipping route, with many international vessels passing through it to access Asian ports. Around $2.45 trillion of goods, which is more than a fifth of global maritime trade, transited the strait in 2022, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

Taiwan also plays a major role in the global economy by producing over 90 per cent of the world's most advanced computing chips, which are used in smartphones, laptops, cutting-edge military equipment, and more.

The Strait is also a rich fishing ground, providing a significant source of income for both Taiwanese and Chinese fishermen.

The Strait has historical and cultural significance as well. The Taiwan Strait has played a crucial role in Taiwanese history, serving as a natural barrier against invasions and a conduit for cultural exchange. It is home to several indigenous tribes, each with their unique culture and traditions.

Any conflict in the Strait also risks a wider conflict because of the potential to trigger World War because the United States, while not recognising Taiwan diplomatically, has an agreement to help the island defend itself.

