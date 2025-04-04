As countries begin to retaliate against Trump's tariffs, China on Friday (April 4) imposed 34% tariffs on all goods imported from the US starting on April 10.

It further called it a "typical unilateral bullying practice", adding that it undermines China's legitimate rights and interests.

“This practice of the US is not in line with international trade rules, seriously undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice,” China’s State Council Tariff Commission said in a statement announcing its retaliatory tariffs.

Beijing also announced controls on exports of medium and heavy rare earths, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium, to the US from April 4 onwards.

Moreover, China’s Ministry of Commerce said it was adding 11 American companies to its list of "unreliable entities", essentially barring them from doing business in China or with Chinese companies.

"The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation," China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also imposed stringent limits on exports of certain rare earth elements that are mined almost exclusively in China and are used in everything from electric cars to smart bombs.

US President Donald Trump on April 2 announced to impose of massive "reciprocal tariffs" on several nations on "Liberation Day".

The US president imposed 34% tariffs on China on Wednesday, while admitting they’re only about half of what other countries charge the US.

"We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)