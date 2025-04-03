US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 2) made sweeping tariffs announcement that targeted not only economic superpowers but also financially weaker countries. In fact, some territories with no economy, and no people were also hit by the tariffs announced by Trump, according to a White House list note.

Heard Island and McDonald Islands, an Australian external territory in the southern Indian Ocean was hit with a 10 per cent tariff by Trump. The islands are uninhabited and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. About 80 per cent of Heard Island is covered in ice. While, the McDonald Islands is described as “small” and “rocky", according to CIA World Factbook, reported CNN.

Economic activity ended here in 1877 after trade in elephant seal oil stopped and the human population of sealers moved to other places leaving the islands located en route from Madagascar to Antarctica uninhabited.

Cocos Islands is another Australian territory with a population of 600 people targeted by Trump tariffs. According to the CIA Factbook, the islands that sends 32% of its exports, ships to the US has been hit by 10 per cent tariff.

A small Norwegian island and former whaling station of Jan Mayen also faces 10% tariffs. There is no permanent settlement here and only a few military personnel keep moving in and out of the place. CIA Factbook calls it a “desolate, mountainous” island with an economy of zero.

A few more territories with almost negligible economic power have been a target of the Trump Tariffs announcement.

Tokelau, a self-administered territory of New Zealand with a population of about 1,600 and an economy of about $8 million and exports of around $100,000, has also been hit by a 10 per cent tariff.

Saint Pierre and Miquelon, a French territory of eight small islands near the Canadian province of Newfoundland has been subjected to a whopping US tariff of 50 per cent. The islands has a population of mere 5,000 people.