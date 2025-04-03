US President Donald Trump kicked off his “Liberation Day” event to loud cheers, stepping onto the stage as the band played Hail to the Chief, the personal anthem of the president of the United States. With his signature 'Trumpisma (charisma but Trumpian)', he declared, “My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day!”

Advertisment

He told the crowd that “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn,” insisting that for decades, the US had been “looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered” by foreign nations.

The whole world was waiting with their breaths held to see how much it would cost them, but it's not the worst!

Also read: Want to avoid Trump’s reciprocal tariffs? Trump himself has a ‘simple’ solution for world leaders

Advertisment

‘Kind reciprocal’ tariffs – but not exactly even

While Trump called these tariffs “reciprocal,” he admitted they’re only about half of what other countries charge the US.

"We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us," he said.

Advertisment

“I could have done that, yes, but it would have been tough for a lot of countries. We didn’t want to do that,” he added.

Instead of going full force, Trump said his approach is more "kind reciprocal," a softer hit that still sends a message. It's like giving other nations a taste of their own medicine, just not the full dose.

Also read: 'US has been looted, raped': Trump to sign executive order on 'reciprocal tariffs' to usher in 'golden age of America'

Who’s paying what? The new tariff rates

Here’s a breakdown of the new tariffs by country:

China – 34%

European Union – 20%

Japan – 24% (Say goodbye to cheap Toyotas)

South Korea – 25% (Samsung prices might go up)

Switzerland – 31%

United Kingdom – 10%

Taiwan – 32% (What about the chips?)

Malaysia – 24%

India – 26%

Brazil – 10%

Indonesia – 32%

Vietnam – 46% (The highest tariff on the list)

Singapore – 10%

Ukraine – 10%

Venezuela – 15%

Trump signs two major exec utive orders

To wrap up the event, Trump signed two executive orders that he says will shake up global trade:

Closing the ‘de minimis loophole’ – This loophole has allowed China to send cheap goods into the US without paying taxes or import duties.

Order implementing ‘reciprocal tariffs’ – Trump is now slapping tariffs on imported goods, including a 25% tax on all foreign cars and tariffs between 10% and 49% on other imports.

(With inputs from agencies)