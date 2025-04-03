Donald Trump took the stage to loud cheers as the Marine band played Hail to the Chief and declared, “My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day!”

He said, “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn.” According to him, the US has been “looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far” for decades.

Trump announced that he would be signing a new executive order introducing reciprocal tariffs on countries around the world. “Reciprocal, that means they do it to us and we do it to them,” he said. But, Trump is not all bad, because he did reveal how nations can save themselves from Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

How can countries avoid reciprocal tariffs?

Trump made it clear that other nations could avoid the tariffs by simply lowering their own trade barriers first.

“If they complain, if you want your tariff rate to be zero, then you build your product right here in America,” he said. “There is no tariff if you build your plant, your product in America. And we’ve seen companies coming in like we’ve never seen before,” he added.

Why does Trump say tariffs are necessary?

According to Trump, these tariffs will protect the U.S. economy from foreign countries that have been taking advantage of American trade policies. “Tariffs give our country protection against those that would do U.S. economic harm,” he said. “Maybe not so obviously, but they were doing tremendous economic harm,” he added.

He also claimed that the tariffs would help the economy grow. “These tariffs are going to give us growth like you haven’t seen before,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)