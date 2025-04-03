China-Taiwan tensions spill over into China vs Philippines: An angry Beijing has warned the Philippines not to 'play with fire' amid Manila's military moves that appeared to suggest it would 'get involved' if China invades Taiwan. The war of words came a day after China conducted back-to-back drills surrounding Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing has vowed to annex, even if through force. China may have one more reason to be worried: The planned sale of America's F-16 jets to the Philippines.

The Chinese officials are livid, asking the Philippines not to make unfounded comments regarding Taiwan and warning, "those who play with fire will burn themselves."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun said, "We advise the relevant people in the Philippines not to provoke and play with fire on the Taiwan issue. Those who play with fire will get burned."

"The Taiwan issue is China's internal affairs and the core of China's core interests. How to solve the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people's own business and others are not allowed to make decisions, Guo said, adding China opposed the Philippine authorities' 'unfounded comments that reverse right and wrong and smear and hype.'

But why is China so angry?

Guo's comments came amid two developments: remarks by the Philippine armed forces chief Romeo Brawner that his country would eventually get 'involved' in the Taiwan question, and news of US approving sale of F-16 fighter jets to Manila.

Brawner told soldiers on Tuesday (Apr 1) to "start planning for actions in case there is an invasion of Taiwan."

"If something happens to Taiwan, inevitably we will be involved," said Brawner.

The long-standing military cooperation between the Philippines and the US has been re-energised in the past couple of years, much to the chagrin of China.

Guo, in his comments, warned that this cooperation 'must not undermine regional peace and security.'

Why American F-16 Jets make China jittery

Guo was responding to a question about reports that the US would possibly sell F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines.

"Any defence and security cooperation between the Philippines and other countries should not target a third party or harm the interests of a third party [or] threaten regional peace and security or escalate regional tension," Guo warned.

Without naming the US, he said 'all countries in the region' know exactly who is fanning the flames, "fueling military confrontation and turning Asia into a 'powder keg'."

Guo's anger might have been misplaced, as the Philippine army chief's comments came more in the context of overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

His exact quotes are: “If something happens to Taiwan, inevitably we will be involved. There are 250,000 OFWs working in Taiwan and we will have to rescue them, and it will be the task of the Nolcom to be at the front line of that operation.”

More about Philippine army preparation and US military cooperation

The Chinese comments came after the US approved the sale of 20 F-16 fighter jets worth $5.58 billion to the Philippines. The sale news came amid tensions in South China Sea between the Philippines and China.

The SCS tensions are mainly about fishing rights, with Chinese Coast Guard often harassing Filipino fishermen in disputed shoals.

The US described the F-16 sales as part of 'supporting the security and foreign policy concerns of the US by improving the capability of a “strategic partner”.

While announcing the deal on Tuesday (Apr 1), the US State Department said the Philippines is an important force for political stability in Southeast Asia.

On Thursday, the Philippines sought to cool the nerves in Bejing, saying the F-16 purchase was not intended to harm any third nation.

“The potential purchase of F-16 jets by the Philippines from the United States does not harm the interests of any third party, including China,” said National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, adding that the sale is only a part of Manila's efforts to modernise its military,

The provocative Chinese drills

The Chinese reaction came a day after its back-to-back military drills around Taiwan. The long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday saw the involvement of aircraft carriers, fighter jets and the Chinese Coast Guard.

China conducted precision strike tests on port and energy facilities, which came after strong pro-independence stance of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.