Philippines Army chief Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr on Wednesday (March 19) said that the country is exploring more platforms including missile systems, fighter aircraft and ships after getting BrahMos missiles from India as China is currently an "existential problem" for them.

The Philippines is currently in the process of modernising the armed forces as the country is right there at the "forefront of the bullying tactics by China," the army chief told WION.

He commended the India-Philippines relationship, saying that the bond is becoming stronger as the years go on.

"We are very happy with the relationship of the Philippines and India, particularly the mill-to-mill relationships, because we're seeing that this relationship is becoming stronger as the years go on," he said.

"We have had some procurements already from India like the Brahmos missile systems and hopefully we could look into procuring more platforms, missile systems maybe, maybe fighter aircraft, maybe ships, maybe," the Philippines army chief further told WION.

He continued by saying that the Philippines is looking at all the possibilities from around the world as they are now in the process of "modernising the armed forces of Philippines because we are right there at the forefront of that of the bullying tactics by China."

Last year, Philippines Ambassador to India, Josel Francisco Ignacio said that the Brahmos missiles procured from India give a significant boost to his country's defence and deterrent capabilities as the Philippines signed a deal worth $375 million to purchase three batteries of the BrahMos missile system from India.

When asked about how China is a concern for the Philippines, the army chief replied calling the country an "existential problem".

"It's a great concern. In fact, we even consider it an existential problem for us because slowly they're coming in and trying to claim more and more of our islands."

In the past years, clashes between Chinese and Philippine vessels have intensified near disputed areas in the South China Sea, including incidents involving ship collisions and the use of water cannons by the Chinese coastguard.

