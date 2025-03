Philippines Army Chief has termed China as a bully, pointing the situation in South China Sea. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr., Philippine Army general, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces said,'We are at the forefront of bully tactic by China...it's a great concerns, existential problem'. China-Philippines ties are strained by South China Sea disputes, with the Philippines. Despite this, economic and cultural connections persist amid ongoing tensions. The Army Chief lauded the 'very happy with relationship, particularly military to military'. Asked on procurement of Brahmos from India, he said, 'hopefully we can look into more platforms, may be fighter aircraft, ships"