/Deadly Russian missile hits Odesa | Zelensky reshuffles defence leadership amid escalating war

Russia has carried out another deadly missile strike on Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing two people and injuring eight others, including two children. Ukrainian officials said the attack caused extensive damage to residential buildings, a preschool, a religious institution, vehicles and other civilian infrastructure. The strike came just a day after another wave of Russian bombardments killed 13 people across Ukraine. According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia also launched 122 attack drones and two ballistic missiles in its latest assault. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new acting defence minister following a cabinet reshuffle, while the removal of the former defence minister has sparked criticism and public protests over Ukraine's military leadership.