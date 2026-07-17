/Andy Burnham set to become Uk prime minister as labour leadership race ends

Andy Burnham is on the brink of becoming the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after the Labour Party leadership contest closed with no further nominations expected. The former Manchester mayor has secured strong support among Labour MPs and is preparing for a move into 10 Downing Street. Burnham is expected to shape his cabinet while facing pressure to ensure greater female representation and address concerns over party culture. His upcoming leadership will be tested by major domestic issues including the economy, cost of living, healthcare and defence spending, while international challenges such as relations with the US, European Union, Ukraine and Iran will also demand attention.