/Taslima Nasrin to return to Kolkata after nearly two decades | Free speech debate rekindled

Bangladeshi-born author Taslima Nasrin is set to return to Kolkata nearly 18 years after she was forced to leave the city following violent protests in 2007. The internationally acclaimed writer will participate in an event focused on secularism, freedom of expression, and resistance against religious fundamentalism. The program, organized by secular and rationalist groups in West Bengal, will provide Nasrin an opportunity to present her literary work and discuss issues related to free speech and women's rights. Taslima Nasrin has lived in exile across Europe and the United States after facing threats in both Bangladesh and India over her writings, including her controversial novel Lajja