/Russia-Ukraine war: Black Sea turns into a war zone as grain routes come under fire

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered a dangerous new phase at sea, with both sides launching strikes on vessels, ports and military infrastructure across the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Ukraine says it has intensified attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" to disrupt Moscow's wartime logistics, while Russia has responded with missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian ports and energy sites. The escalating naval battle has already pushed global wheat prices higher, raising fresh concerns over grain exports and maritime security.