/Russia launches deadly missile attack on Ukraine as Zelensky faces political crisis

Russia has launched another deadly assault on Ukraine, with Kyiv reporting a massive missile and drone attack that killed at least 13 people and injured dozens more. The strikes targeted several Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv. The attack comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy faces growing political pressure at home following a major government reshuffle. The removal of Ukraine’s popular defense minister and prime minister has sparked protests, criticism, and questions over wartime leadership.