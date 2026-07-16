/Sonam Wangchuk's health condition turns more 'critical'

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is still on hunger strike, and a petition in the Delhi High Court is now asking for him to be force-fed. His lawyer warned he could die within two days without intervention. Since June 28, his weight has dropped and his BP is down. He’s demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over NEET exam irregularities. The court has asked the Centre to respond to the hospitalisation plea. Now it’s a fight about life, conscience, and whether someone will finally listen before it’s too late.