/EU warns Pakistan over human rights violations | Islamabad risks losing gsp+ trade benefits

The European Union has issued a strong warning to Pakistan over alleged human rights violations, cautioning that the country could lose its preferential GSP+ trade status if meaningful reforms are not implemented. The European Commission's latest assessment raises concerns over enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, restrictions on freedom of expression, and the use of anti-terrorism and blasphemy laws against journalists, dissidents and religious minorities. The report also states that many of Pakistan's reforms remain largely on paper and have not resulted in significant improvements. The EU has urged Islamabad to strengthen accountability, improve labour protections, reform controversial laws, and ensure greater protection for minorities before revised GSP+ rules come into effect in 2027.