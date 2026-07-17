/India launches first hydrogen-powered train | PM Modi flags off green rail revolution

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:57 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:57 IST
India has launched its first hydrogen fuel cell-powered train, marking a major milestone in the country's clean energy and sustainable transportation journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 10-coach hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana. The pilot project aims to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and support India's net-zero goals. With this launch, India joins a select group of countries operating hydrogen-powered trains.