A remarkable chapter in FIFA World Cup history has come to an end as Bayern Munich will have no player in the World Cup final for the first time since 1982. The club's extraordinary 44-year streak, spanning 11 consecutive World Cups, ended after England and Bayern striker Harry Kane were eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, Inter Milan continues its impressive record, extending its run of having at least one player feature in the World Cup final for a 12th straight tournament. The historic milestone highlights the lasting influence of Europe's biggest clubs on football's greatest stage.