/Ukraine: Massive protest over Zelensky's dismissal of Defence Minister

Ukraine has been thrown into complete political chaos. Just hours after Russia launched a massive attack of 13 missiles and 151 drones on Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his highly popular Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and the Prime Minister. Fedorov is seen as the brilliant mind behind Ukraine's successful drone program. His aggressive audits uncovered $6.7 billion in overspending and kickback networks, and his move to open competitive tenders saved over $100 million on artillery. But now it seems this created powerful enemies. Watch how this shock firing has sparked massive, rare wartime protests in Kyiv as citizens accuse the presidency of lack of transparency and protecting corrupt networks.