/Danish Pandor on Dhurandhar, Main Vaapas Aayunga, Ranveer Singh & Bollywood rejections

From facing last-minute rejections as an outsider to sharing the screen with Bollywood heavyweights like Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, actor Danish Pandor is rapidly carving out a formidable space in Indian cinema. Following his breakout performance as Uzair Baloch in the blockbuster Dhurandhar and his role as Afzal in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aayunga, Danish opens up about the psychological toll of shooting violent scenes, the intense arms training in the valley, and the harsh realities of auditioning in the industry.