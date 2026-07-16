/FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina could face disciplinary action from FIFA

Argentina seems to have become controversy's favourite child at the FIFA World Cup. Just when one thought the Argentina vs England semi-final couldn't get any spicier after a close 2-1 contest that eventually broke English hearts, the rivalry spilt beyond the touchline. Adding a fresh layer of controversy, Messi and Co held a banner that read 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' - which translates to 'The Falklands are Argentine'. It reignited a decades-old political wound right in the middle of football's biggest stage.