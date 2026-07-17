/Trump unveils declassified election documents, alleges China accessed US voter data since 2020

US President Donald Trump has claimed that newly declassified intelligence reveals major vulnerabilities in America's election system and alleged that China obtained 220 million US voter files beginning during the 2020 election cycle. Speaking from the White House, Trump said the data included sensitive voter information and argued that it exposed the country to foreign interference. He also announced that the declassified documents would be released publicly and renewed his call for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require voter identification, proof of citizenship and tighter rules on mail-in voting. While US media noted that the documents are newly declassified, they also reported that many of the security concerns referenced have been publicly discussed for years. Trump's broader allegations about the 2020 election remain disputed, and the proposed legislation continues to face significant political hurdles in Congress.