/Trump vs. US media: President Donald Trump escalates fight over election speech coverage

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:57 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:57 IST
US President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of major American media networks after ABC and NBC declined to air his prime-time election security address live. Trump accused the broadcasters of political bias and claimed they were part of a conspiracy against him, even calling for possible revocation of their licenses. The networks defended their decisions, citing editorial judgment, while the controversy has reignited the long-running battle between Trump and mainstream US media.