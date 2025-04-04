Days after the probe was ordered on the collapse of a Chinese-built high-rise building in Bangkok, Beijing has censored references on China's internet to the skyscraper.

Notably, the partially constructed high-rise tower was the only building to completely crumble after an earthquake in Myanmar shook the Thai capital. The building was set to be the Thai government's State Audit Office. The under-construction skyscraper crumbled like a pack of cards in no time, leaving a cloud of dust in the air.

The skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok, Thailand is the Budget Bureau building constructed by CR10g, a subsidiary of state owned China Railway Engineering Corporation. At least 3 dead and 81 people remain trapped at scene. pic.twitter.com/OMaMEPsFRi — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动 (@TGTM_Official) March 28, 2025

As per an ABC news report, searches for related keywords like "Bangkok" and "tower" on Chinese social media didn't show results of the said building. Reports on the building collapse from Chinese state media outlet were also not found. China Railway Number 10 deleted all posts about the construction from its WeChat account.

Probe ordered on Chinese-built high-rise collapse

Experts have questioned the structural integrity of the collapsed building, which belonged to Thailand’s State Audit Office (SAO), as per reports. It had been under construction for three years at a reported cost of over two billion baht ($58 million) and was built by a Chinese company.

The SAO building was a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD) and China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd, says the Telegraph report. The latter is a subsidiary of China Railway Number 10 Engineering Group Company, which holds a 49 per cent stake—the maximum allowed under Thai law for foreign ownership. China Railway Number 10 Thailand, established in 2018, has operated as a contractor for large infrastructure projects, including office buildings, railways, and public roads.

