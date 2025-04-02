The Chinese government-backed organizers behind Auto China have clashed over control of the automotive exhibition maintaining uncertainty about the show just before its Shanghai opening. The disagreement between organizers has led to confusion among participating automakers along with all potential spectators from China's leading automotive market.

Auto China will be held at Shanghai from April 23 until May 2 during its yearly rotation between Beijing and Shanghai. Auto China functions as a vital exhibition that enables both international powerhouses Volkswagen along with fellow Chinese automotive leader BYD to display upcoming product designs while establishing their business targets.

Both organizations in the legal dispute are the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai (CCPIT Shanghai). The organizations entered into public dispute following their separate press releases about organizational rights.

CCPIT armed itself with authority to cover the event after it was co-hosting alongside CCPIT Shanghai through official WeChat platform messages. The executives representing exhibiting automakers describe their inability to understand the payment procedures and communications details clearly.

A court dispute has developed between the two organizations because CCPIT bases its right to produce the show on an agreement from 2002. A Shanghai court made a decision that the contract ended its validity in August of the previous year. CCPIT's appeal was subsequently rejected.

CPIT Shanghai sent notifications regarding the court judgment to all exhibitors of the case. CCPIT did not reveal its strategy for additional appeals and directed all inquiries to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology which still has not given a response.

The CCPIT serves as an international trade and economic cooperation entity which receives support from the commercial ministry of China. The Shanghai government now supports CCPIT Shanghai after its origins as a CCPIT branch.

This conflict occurs at a critical juncture for the global automotive industry, already grappling with U.S. tariffs and escalating trade tensions. The dispute threatens to disrupt the highly anticipated auto show, potentially impacting automakers' marketing and sales strategies in the crucial Chinese market.