A construction firm with links to China is under investigation in Thailand over the collapse of a 33-storey highrise in Bangkok during the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday. The under-construction skyscraper crumbled like a pack of cards in no time, leaving a cloud of dust in the air. Dozens of construction workers were trapped under the rubble, and the rescue operation is still going on at the site.



The collapse of the highrise has led to 17 deaths already and left 32 injured, while 83 others are still untraced—most of them being construction workers at the site, reports UK-based Telegraph.



Rescue teams have been working vigorously under intense heat to locate survivors as thermal imaging drones have detected at least 15 people who may still be alive. Eight bodies have been pulled from the debris so far.

Even though the Bangkok skyline is dotted with unfinished highrise buildings, no other project suffered a similar fate and destruction, and consequently, experts are now questioning the structural integrity of the collapsed building, which belonged to Thailand’s State Audit Office (SAO). It had been under construction for three years at a reported cost of over two billion baht ($58 million).



“Something was wrong, definitely,” Prof Suchatchavee Suwansawas, a civil engineer and politician from the Democrat Party, told the Telegraph.

“You see all other buildings, even high-rise buildings under construction, they’re safe. So either the design was wrong or the construction was wrong, but it’s too soon to reach conclusions.”

“We have to find out what is going on so we can change the design, construction, and even the law,” Suwansawas added.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, has ordered an investigation into the incident and given an expert panel seven days to determine the cause of the collapse.



The SAO building was a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD) and China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd, says the Telegraph report. The latter is a subsidiary of China Railway Number 10 Engineering Group Company, which holds a 49 per cent stake—the maximum allowed under Thai law for foreign ownership.

China Railway Number 10 Thailand, established in 2018, has operated as a contractor for large infrastructure projects, including office buildings, railways, and public roads.



The earthquake also caused massive devastation across Myanmar, where over 1,700 people have been confirmed dead and thousands more injured. The tremors, which originated northwest of Sagaing, demolished buildings and infrastructure across Mandalay, one of Myanmar's largest cities.

Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's junta leader, issued a rare plea for aid in a departure from the military regime's usual stance of rejecting foreign assistance.

The massive earthquake, which had its epicentre in Myanmar, forced the evacuation of hospitals and office towers in Thailand. Footage of rooftop swimming pools spilling their water down as tremors rippled through the city had gone viral on several social media platforms.

Meanwhile, optimism was waning among the relatives of those trapped in the rubble as they watched the slow, complicated rescue work in progress.

