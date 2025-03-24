Most 12-year-old boys are immersed in video games or board games in their playrooms to unwind, but Jackson Oswalt, from Memphis, Tennessee, USA, wasn’t one of them.

The teen gave up games to do something similar but bigger and more exciting, and successfully built a nuclear fusion reactor in his bedroom.

The boy procured almost every part from eBay and, after working for a year to build the reactor, got it working.



“One day I had a sudden epiphany. I realised that I could be the absolute best at whatever videogame, but in the end it still wouldn’t mean much. In the grand scheme of things, videogames had no role to play,” says Jackson.

“So, I changed my ways. Immediately I switched to the closest thing to videogames in real life: science.”

In a post on X, Jackson shared his journey of inventing the nuclear fusion reactor, a feat he achieved just before his 13th birthday, as he became ‘obsessed with proving himself’.



Then one day he saw Taylor Wilson’s TED talk where he shared achieving controlled nuclear fusion at the age of 14 in 2008. This inspired Jackson who then decided to make something similar.



He first started by learning the science behind creating a nuclear fusion, then began working on ‘demo fusor’. He sought financial assistance from his parents, but mentions that it was far from a working fusion reactor.

“I rebuilt the vacuum chamber, got a turbomolecular pump from eBay, sourced some Deuterium for fuel (somewhat legally) and rebuilt the inner grid from Tantalum,” Jackson wrote on X.

After months of scrupulous work and dedicated efforts, Jackson finally detected neutrons, proving that he had achieved nuclear fusion.

“After a handful of stressful tests just days before my 13th birthday, I successfully achieved fusion and detected these neutrons as proof,” he said.

The word spread quickly, and Jackson made the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to achieve fusion and got coverage from several media outlets.

But what he never expected was a visit from the FBI.

“I also got some less fun attention: one Saturday I was woken up by two FBI agents, who made a quick sweep around my house with a geiger counter to make sure all was good. Fortunately, I remained a free man,” he wrote.

Jackson has since been visiting various start-ups across the US, exploring opportunities in the field of nuclear science, his story being a testament to the immense potential of a young, focused mind loaded with curiosity and determination.

