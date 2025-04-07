Iran's Press Supervisory Board has issued a warning to the hardline Kayhan newspaper, which triggered a political storm for publishing a column that threatened US President Donald Trump, reported state media.

Advertisment

The newspaper, which is often described as the mouthpiece of Khamenei himself, has come under international scrutiny after it published an article openly endorsing violence against Trump.

Also read | Is Iran preparing for war with the US? Khamenei's mouthpiece calls for ‘bullets in Trump’s skull’ as radar systems go live

“He’s way out of line! Any day now, in revenge for the blood of Martyr Soleimani, a few bullets are going to be fired into that empty skull of his, and he’ll be drinking from the chalice of a cursed death,” the paper wrote.

Advertisment

It added, “he makes threats and then backs down! The result? The situation in America gets worse by the day. Just yesterday, it was announced that his actions have caused $3 trillion in damage to the US economy.”

Also read | Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives in Washington to discuss tariffs, Gaza and Iran with US President Trump

Press Supervisory Board issues warning

Advertisment

The recent move by the Press Supervisory Board highlights the tensions between the nation’s reformist and hardline factions regarding Tehran’s relations with Washington.

The board issued an official warning to Kayhan's managing editor, stressing that Iran’s stance is to seek legal prosecution through international panels, not violent measures.

Also read | Iran’s top diplomat rejects offer for direct nuclear talks with US, calls it ‘meaningless’

Last year, the Middle Eastern nation denied accusations that an Iranian man was involved in an alleged assassination bid against the US president.

US-Iran tensions

Amid the growing tensions between the two nations, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the country’s armed forces onto high alert, reported Reuters. The directive reportedly comes in response to threats from US President Donald Trump, suggesting possible escalation.

Also read | Iran's Khamenei says US strikes on Yemen 'a crime that must be stopped'

Despite the tensions, Iran hasn’t ruled out possible indirect talks with Washington through Oman, a long-time neutral player.

(With inputs from agencies)