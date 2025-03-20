Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Thursday (Mar 20), said that the deadly US strikes on the Houthi rebels in Yemen were a "crime that must be stopped".

"The attacks on the people of #Yemen and on Yemeni civilians is also a crime that must definitely be stopped," he said.

The Houthi rebels launched a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea, starting on October 7, 2023, following the outbreak of the Gaza war. These attacks continued until a ceasefire in January, with the Houthis claiming their actions were in solidarity with the Palestinians.

But last week, the Tehran-backed militant group threatened to renew attacks on Israeli shipping in retaliation to aid blockade in the besieged Palestinian enclave by Israel.

This triggered the first US strikes on Yemen since President Donald Trump took office in the month of January.

"This attack on the people of Yemen, on Yemeni civilians, is... a crime that must be stopped," Khamenei said in a video published on his website.

The US said that several top Houthi officials were killed in its strikes on Yemen, whereas the Houthi-run health ministry said the strikes claimed the lives of 53 people and injured approximately 100.

Trump threatens to 'annihilate' Houthis, warns Iran to stop aid

Trump, on Wednesday (Mar 19), issued a stern warning to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, stating they "will be completely annihilated."

Trump further cautioned Tehran against continuing with its aid to the group amid an ongoing US military campaign against them.

"Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way, they lose, but this way they lose quickly.," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The US president further referenced reports that Iran "has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support" for the Houthis, though added, "they are still sending large levels of Supplies."

"Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse -- It's not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!" his post continued.

The United States launched a series of heavy strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday and pledged to use "overwhelming lethal force" until the rebels cease their attacks, which have disrupted global commerce and posed a threat to American ships and interests.

(With inputs from agencies)