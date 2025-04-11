US President Donald Trump is now "optimistic" about striking a deal with China, the White House said on Friday (April 11), adding that the president is open to talks.

Currently, the two economies are in a clash over US reciprocal tariffs, which Trump began on April 2.

"The president has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, adding, "He's optimistic."

'Proven economic formula'

When asked about tariffs and the economy, the press secretary further said, "There is great optimism in this economy. This is a proven economic formula."

Leavitt also said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is “keeping a very close eye on the bond market”.

China recently slapped fresh tariffs of 125 per cent on the United States (US) on Friday (Apr 11) and said that it would "ignore" further tariff hikes by US President Donald Trump.

Amid a tariff war with the US, China said that goods from its largest trading partner would no longer make economic sense for importers.

On Thursday, the White House announced that Trump's tariffs on Beijing now total 145%. This increase in tariffs follows a new executive order from US President Donald Trump raising tariffs to 125%, up from 84%.

The additional 20% tariff was imposed, targeting fentanyl-related imports, which brings the total to its current level.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the European Union to join Beijing in resisting "unilateral bullying", state media Xinhua reported.

The Chinese president stressed that this would not only "safeguard their own legitimate rights and interests, but also... safeguard international fairness and justice."

