United States President Donald Trump said late Friday (Appr 11) that he felt "in very good shape" after his first annual medical checkup since returning to the presidency. He said that he "got every answer right".

"I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. I took a cognitive test. I don't know what to tell you other than I got every answer right," the 78-year-old told reporters aboard the presidential plane Air Force One.

During the previous term, Trump included the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is a cognitive exam, as part of his physical. His doctor later said he scored 30 out of 30.

The latest medical test happened at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, the same place where Trump was treated for COVID-19 in 2020. He spent over four hours there.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday that a readout from the president's physician will be released with details from the exam.

Concerns have been raised over the presidents' health in past

Age and health were major issues in the 2024 election when Trump and Biden faced off as the oldest major party candidates in history. When concerns were raised over his cognitive health, Biden was even forced to drop out of the race after a stumbling performance in a TV debate against Trump in June.

Biden released detailed summaries of his physical exams while in office, but several books published in recent months have raised questions about his mental acuity in his final months in the White House.

Some people also raised concerns over Trump's health and lifesryle. It is known that he likes fast food so much he staged a photo op at a McDonald's during his campaign last year.

"I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!" Trump said on Truth Social earlier this week.

