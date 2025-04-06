A man once accused of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump says the allegation has shattered his personal life, driven him into hiding and even made him “less datable.” Vem Miller, who was arrested ahead of a Trump rally in California’s Coachella Valley last October, is now suing Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco for $100 million in a defamation lawsuit.

Miller strongly denies the sheriff’s suggestion that he was “probably” a would-be assassin and says the fallout has left him with death threats, strained family ties, and a reputation he can't escape.

“This ‘assassin guy’ label destroyed everything”

In a phone interview with Newsweek, Miller opened up about the impact the sheriff’s claim has had. “I went through a very messy divorce. There was a lot of tension and little contact with my children already. But following the Coachella Valley incident, the little contact I had has now gone away because I was dubbed this 'assassin guy,’” he said.

“I've had a difficult time in all aspects of my life,” he added. “If you're going to rent something or you're going to date someone, do you choose the person who has 40 pages of controversy online, or do you choose somebody who doesn't have that?"

Why was he arrested?

Miller was arrested after deputies discovered a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine in his vehicle near the Trump rally. He was also said to be carrying fake press passes and identification documents, claims he completely denies.

Despite the serious nature of the initial reports, Miller was never charged with attempting to kill Trump. He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of possessing loaded firearms and insists one charge will be dropped because the shotgun wasn’t loaded.

A joint statement from the US Attorney’s Office, Secret Service, and FBI confirmed that Trump “was not in any danger” during the rally and that “the incident did not impact protective operations.”

Who is 'assassin guy' Vem Miller?

Miller says he attended the October 12 rally as part of his work as an investigative journalist. He runs the America Happens Network, which he founded in 2007, producing podcasts and shows critical of mainstream media.

He claims he was upfront with law enforcement, telling officers at the checkpoint that he had firearms in the car. “I categorically dispute every single thing Bianco has said about me,” Miller told Newsweek, insisting he never carried fake IDs nor intended harm. “He was trying to character-assassinate me to gain national prominence for his governor run.”

Bianco, a Republican, is running for California governor in the 2026 election.

“Holding people like this accountable”

Miller says the lawsuit is about more than just clearing his name, it’s about confronting what he sees as a worrying trend. “This lawsuit really is about holding individuals like this accountable, because unfortunately, the Chad Bianco types in the United States are becoming the rule and not the exception,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)