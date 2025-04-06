US President Donald Trump's net worth has doubled in the last one year, securing the 700th spot on the 2025 Forbes Billionaires List with a net worth of $5.1 billion.

As he grappled with several legal battles and a $454 million fraud judgment, Trump's future finances seemed grim around twelve months ago.

However, he managed to double his wealth in the past year from $2.3 billion to $5.1 billion, according to Forbes.

How did this happen?

Trump learned the trick that delays can be as valuable as victories and admitted that he could not afford to pay off the $454 million in cash.

The US president's legal team suggested an appeals court waive or reduce the bond amount. However, courts don't always grant such grace, but they did in this case.

The court dropped the requirement to $175 million and staved off an asset seizure.

Another best move

Trump showed how he is the "greatest salesman" in American history as he took his social media platform Truth Social's parent company, public.

Despite fewer revenues and significant losses, Trump's supporters flocked to the stock, driving shares to extraordinary heights.

Although the stock later plummeted 72%, Trump still held a $2.6 billion stake as of March 2025, contributing to his remarkable wealth surge.

Crypto comes in the picture

Later in 2024, Trump launched World Liberty Financial, a crypto project aimed at novice investors.

The project raised huge value after Trump's presidential election win, driven by hype from crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun.

His new venture ultimately added a staggering $245 million in after-tax earnings to Trump's fortune.

However, Trump continued to raise his wealth as he unveiled $TRUMP, a digital token aimed squarely at speculative traders. His "smart" move paid off handsomely and generated an estimated $350 million in fees with Trump's share reportedly surpassing $110 million after tax.

By the end of 2024, Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures had provided him with nearly $800 million in estimated liquidity, making him a crypto king for many people.

