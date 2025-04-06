A British couple have been held captive by the Taliban for more than nine weeks now. The man shared the painful ordeal of living in the Kabul jail, describing it as "the nearest thing to hell I can imagine."

Peter Reynolds, 79, spoke about his fears for the safety of his wife, Barbie, who is being held in the women's section of the prison, according to the recording of a phone call from Pul-e-Charkhi maximum-security jail.

Reynolds said he was living in "a cage rather than a cell", however, described his circumstances as "VIP conditions" as compared to where his wife is being held.

He further said that he had lost weight and received only one meal a day.

'Joined up with rapists, demon-possessed man...'

He further shared that he has to live with rapists and murderers.

“I’ve been joined up with rapists and murderers by handcuffs and ankle cuffs, including a man who killed his wife and three children, shouting away, a demon-possessed man,” Reynolds said in recordings shared with the Sunday Times.

How did they land up in jail?

The British couple had been running projects in Afghanistan schools for 18 years and decided to stay in the country after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

At the start of February, they were detained when they travelled to their home in Bamiyan province in a small plane rented by their Chinese-American friend, Faye Hall.

Hall was also detained, but she was released last weekend after the Trump administration lifted bounties worth $10m from the heads of senior Taliban figures.

When Reynolds was detained, he said that he was initially told the plane lacked proper landing permission and they would be released.

Instead, their phones were confiscated and they were transferred to the interior ministry in Kabul, where the couple were separated and then locked up in Pul-e-Charki prison.

Reynolds further complained that the Taliban told him that they had confiscated 59 books from their home that was "against Islam". He was asked why they had them. "I asked, ‘Can you tell me any part of those books which is against Islam?’ ” he said. “No one has been able to, so I think it’s an outrage.

“These things are an utter disgrace and shame. The Taliban have made a mistake and need to face up to it," he added.

Appealed to Trump

The son of the British couple called on the US to help secure their release from the Afghan prison.

Jonathan called on the White House to intervene after Faye Hall, an American who was detained alongside them, was released last week by the Taliban.

"Anybody who has the ability to unlock that key and let them out, whether it be the Taliban, whether it be the British government, or whether it be the American government, I would ask - do it now, please," he said.

"And if you have the ability to put the pressure on the people who hold that key, do it now, please."

(With inputs from agencies)