Thousand of people took to the streets in the United States on Saturday (March 6) to protest against the “brazen power grab” by President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. Opposing government staffing cuts to trade tariffs and eroding civil liberties, the “Hands Off!” movement spread across cities like New York, Houston, Florida, Colorado and Los Angeles.

Advertisment

"I am so angry, I'm so mad, all the time, yes. A bunch of privileged, white alleged rapists are controlling our country. It's not great," said New York painter Shaina Kesner, one of the protesters, to news agency AFP

The demonstration voicing opposition to Trump and his aggressive trade policies even extended to some European capitals.

What is the protest all about?

Advertisment

According to the website led by grassroots organisations, the “Hands Off!” movement is "a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history."

Earlier, small protests were held since Trump returned as the president of America for the second term but demonstration of such a large scale has happened for the first time.

Government staffing cuts to trade tariffs and eroding civil liberties have been the points of concern for people across the country.

Advertisment

"We're out here to stop the, honestly, fascism," protester Dominic Santella told AFP in Boston. "We're stopping a leader from... jailing his opponents, stopping him from jailing just random people, immigrants."

Why people are on the streets?

The event organised by Indivisible, MoveOn, and other groups was held to protest the aggressive downsize of the government, unilaterally imposing conservative values and imposing sharp trade tariffs even on friendly countries which has caused the impacted world stock markets, including that of the US.

Saturday's demonstrations were largely peaceful. I Washington alone over 20,000 people turned to participate in the protests. The protesters included elderly to young couples with infants in strollers.

Trump dismisses protests

Despite global protests to his sweeping tariffs and resentment from many Americans, the White House has dismissed the demonstrations

Notably, Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest since taking office, according to recent polling.